5 things that may happen this Monday Night on Raw (25th March 2019)

Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.01K   //    25 Mar 2019, 02:59 IST

This Week's Raw promises to be an exciting one
This Week's Raw promises to be an exciting one

The road to WrestleMania is on as the Showcase of Immortals is just about 2 weeks away from being witnessed by millions of fans worldwide. What truly makes the road to WrestleMania such a highly anticipated period is it's potential to somehow give us a hint as to what might happen at the Grandest Stage of Them All!

WWE Creative put their utmost efforts in order to get the world talking in this pre- Mania period as this is the time when all the intriguing storylines take shape in order to culminate at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

This Week's Raw will be second last before WrestleMania 35 and a lot is expected to unfold as the WWE Universe gears up for the spectacle that is WrestleMania.

Here we present our thoughts to what may happen this Monday night on Raw:

#5 Advancements in Roman-Drew feud

Roman Reigns in action with Drew Mcintyre
Roman Reigns in action with Drew Mcintyre

Ever since Roman Reigns made his return to announce that his Leukemia is in remission- a piece of news that the fans worldwide have been extremely delighted to hear; the WWE Universe have been trying to apprehend as to who might the big dog face at the showcase of immortals.

Now that the event is just days away, it seems like Roman's opponent has already been chosen. About 2 weeks back, Reigns became the recipient of a brutal attack at the hands of Drew Mcintrye as the Scottish Psychopath attacked The Shield member from behind to severely injure him.

Knowing Roman and his history, the big dog is expected to reclaim his yard and if the Scottish psychopath tries to intervene then expect fireworks as the two behemoths seem set to collide!

Reigns was absent last week and could very well make his return this Monday night. A showdown with Drew will surely help in the build-up to this rumoured clash at Mania and make this fascinating storyline all the more concrete.

An announcement from either two men will be greatly received by the WWE Universe and looking at the calibre of these two men, the match at WrestleMania promises to be a classic!

