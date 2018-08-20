5 Things that might happen at SummerSlam

Will Paul Heyman turn on Brock Lesnar

This year's Summerslam has some great storylines, as Roman Reigns challenges Brock Lesnar in what should be the conclusion of their grand feud, Ronda Rousey will face Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship, AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship match, and Daniel Bryan will eventually get his hands on The Miz in a battle that has been delayed for long.

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns is the match that the people are least hyped for. Apart from Dean Ambrose returning back into the mix and an attack on Roman Reigns, there wasn't enough to the episode of Raw. Things were comparatively better on SmackDown, mostly due to that show's precise duration. Sometimes the effectiveness of the PPV is calculated by how big the main event is. A really exceptional last match can change the impressions of the WWE Universe.

AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe may be better as the main show's starting fight. Understandably, it'll get more participation and enthusiasm from the crowd. This year's SummerSlam can get off to a blistering start and the match could very well last for over 25 minutes, it'll be a treat for the fans. Other matches, including the SmackDown Women's Championship match and Intercontinental Title match, can follow the opening bout.

#5 Miz vs Bryan steals the show

Miz and Daniel are set to square off against each other at Summerslam

It's a time where everything in the WWE seems poor, there is something about this battle that appears very original. It looks that the two men do not fancy each other and that explains into their on-screen segments. The WWE Universe has waited approximately a decade for this dramatic unfolding. And when these two enter the ring at SummerSlam, they will make the crowd go nuts and steal the whole goddamn show.

The Miz and Daniel Bryan have not crossed paths much despite being in the same brand for all this time. All the hype and excitement breaks at Summerslam when the two longtime enemies ultimately get to knock each other out.

This rivalry was revived when Daniel Bryan called The Miz a coward because of his wrestling style and copying his moves, The Miz would go on to deliver a historic promo questioning Bryan for not giving up on wrestling. That promo was brilliant. They have faced each other quite a few times but, they have never truly had a great singles match.

