5 things WWE must be on RAW this week

Brian Thornsburg

What will General Manager elect, Baron Corbin, do this week on Monday Night Raw?

Let's be honest here.

Last week's edition of Monday Night Raw wasn't the company's best outing and while the show managed to have a few high points here and there, they were still undone by what felt like the company spinning their wheels creatively. In fact, it almost feels like nothing changed after last weeks show and that we are all just back where we started.

That's a feeling WWE is going to want to change very quickly, especially with TLC only a few weeks away and all that starts with a successful episode of Monday Night Raw. Of course that's probably easier said than done and will require a change in how they handle storytelling, but WWE has done it before and could very well do it again.

With that being said, here are five things WWE needs to do in order to have a successful episode of Monday Night Raw this week. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think will make next week's edition of Monday Night Raw the best it can be.

#5 Start it all with a brawl

What's next for Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose before TLC?

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose's feud has reached a boiling point as of late and that's exactly why WWE needs to start things off with a brawl between the two. Maybe WWE can even make things interesting and have Rollins ambush in the parking lot and have the two fight throughout the arena as the night goes on.

Not only would that perfectly personify the anything can happen nature that the company needs right now it also helps sell The IC title match as a must see marquee event. If nothing else, The Intercontinental title needs that kind of highlighting right now and WWE would be silly not to do it.

In the end, the Universal title is off television for the time being, which is why WWE needs to elevate the Raw Women's and Intercontinental title to make up for it a bit. The company has already done so with The Women's title by putting it on Ronda Rousey and making her a fighting champion, but they can continue that trend by turning Ambrose versus Rollins into something special.

