5 things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

The Fiend and Finn Balor will be looking for new victims on their respective brands

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily represent that of Sportskeeda

The first day of the two-day draft held on Friday Night SmackDown saw the company make some very smart decisions amid a few surprising ones. With half of the draft over, we are now looking towards the second and final day of the draft which will take place on the upcoming Monday Night RAW.

The draft could result in some exciting changes taking place, and the company making some strong and bold decisions during it. Apart from that, we are also looking forward to some good bookings and story building which could result in matches for the Crown Jewel event as well as for the weeks to come after that.

With the possibility of both the top men’s Champions switching brands looming, some very exciting things can happen on all three brands of the WWE this week.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that must happen on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday night’s shows on the WWE Network this week.

#1 Bobbly Lashley and Rusev get in a brawl

Rusev returned to RAW after a lengthy time away from the ring. He returned amid a bizarre story that involved the mystery behind the father of Maria’s unborn child and got into action right away.

It was interesting to see Rusev aim high right away, and become a part of Team Hogan for Crown Jewel. The angle also brought along a chance to win the Universal Championship right away.

However, his match against Seth Rollins for the Championship was cut short after Bobby Lashley returned and was followed by Rusev's wife Lana who now seems to be with The All Mighty.

As this story has been developing into something major, WWE should go all out this week and book a major brawl involving the two freakishly strong Superstars. This will send a clear message to the entire WWE Universe regarding how massive a rivalry between these two men could turn out to be, as they have been taking this storyline as more of a comic relief than anything else.

With Crown Jewel coming up, adding Lashley to Team Flair could also benefit the company as they could give the fans a taste of what to expect from the two men inside the ring whenever they actually go head to head.

