5 things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Road to WrestleMania is only getting started!

Last week’s shows were hit by some uncertainty, but fans got what they paid for at the end of the day as the shows delivered as much as was expected from them.

RAW gave fans the confirmation for a match at WrestleMania that they were waiting for as The Phenom and The Phenomenal One will meet in the ring this week to sign the contract for their match. The Monday Night Messiah’s faction battled in an eight-man tag team match against The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits, where Kevin Owens continued being a thorn on Rollins' side.

NXT delivered its usual best as we saw two big Championship matches during the show, both of which ended unexpectedly. Fans and The Undisputed Era were also made aware of The Velveteen Dream’s intentions, while the NXT Universe was informed about the celebrations Adam Cole will be hosting this week.

SmackDown saw the much-awaited return of Jeff Hardy to action. John Cena made a rare appearance on the show after accepting ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt’s challenge to a match at WrestleMania.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5 Stone Cold and Kevin Owens host a Stunner party

Bring out the Stunners!

On the 3:16 episode of RAW, the WWE Universe will be treated to an appearance from none other than 'The Rattlesnake' Stone Cold Steve Austin himself.

While no one truly knows what Stone Cold will be doing at the show, we can rest assured that everything that The Rattlesnake touches turn to gold. With that said, WWE is trying hard to build a top rivalry between former Universal Champions Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins.

This week on RAW, we must see Stone Cold come out to address the WWE Universe and talk about how he’s excited for WrestleMania and happy for Drew McIntyre. We could then see The Monday Night Messiah walk out with his crew to confront Stone Cold and get in his face before Kevin Owens arrives and, along with Stone Cold, delivers a series of Stunners to Rollins and his henchmen.

Advertisement

This would not only allow WWE to build more hype around the rivalry between KO and Rollins on the Road to WrestleMania but also raise Owens’ stock and his effectiveness as the face of RAW.

The involvement of The Rattlesnake could uplift the entire feud and allow Stone Cold to give his nod of approval to KO for the Stunner and his progression as the no-nonsense Superstar.

1 / 5 NEXT