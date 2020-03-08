5 things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

The final build for WrestleMania begins this week

The Road to WrestleMania has filled up our wrestling calenders as we are getting some nonstop action. The build is huge, and with Elimination Chamber the last pay-per-view before the big event, all three brands will look to stream roll towards the Show of Shows.

The biggest segment we are looking forward to this week will see the return of The Rated-R Superstar Edge on RAW, as we can’t wait to see how he will reply to Randy Orton.

Apart from that, NXT will look to build towards their next TakeOver event in Tampa Bay, while NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley has her eyes fixed on her big WrestleMania 36 match against ‘The Queen’ Charlotte Flair.

SmackDown will also have some fun segments, and it will be interesting to see how the brand builds towards the next SmackDown Women’s Championship feud after Bayley’s title defense against Naomi at Super ShowDown.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that must happen on WWE’s three brands this week as the build towards WrestleMania picks up the pace.

#5 Ricochet must suffer another setback

Ricochet was once on the top of the mountain as he was pushed into some top rivalries over the past few months. His time to shine came when he was booked in a match against Brock Lesnar for Super ShowDown, and fans expected him to perform as well as many other smaller more agile athletes have done in the past against The Beast.

However, they were gravely mistaken as Lesnar squashed Ricochet in under two minutes, causing a lot of embarrassment to the young Superstar. The following week on RAW, Ricochet took on Riddick Moss for the 24/7 Championship, but he was unable to defeat the lesser-known Superstar which was an even bigger embarrassment to him.

This week, the creative booked him in another match with a mid-carder which Ricochet should lose, causing him to turn bitter.

This could lead to a perfect heel turn from the Superstar and possibly give him a reason to join The Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins.

Since Ricochet is without any storylines or feuds at the moment, joining the heelish faction of Rollins could work wonders for him as he can work alongside Buddy Murphy and the Authors of Pain.

