5 Things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

With WrestleMania out of the way, the Superstars of WWE will begin to build towards Money in the Bank.

NXT will look to begin new rivalries, while the Champions of RAW and SmackDown will need to get back up on their toes.

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

This week's shows must set up towards Money in the Bank

The week after WrestleMania saw a lot of interesting things happen in all three brands of the company. RAW kicked off with some good matches including a few debuting Superstars many of us had never seen before. The main event showed a pre-taped match between Drew McIntyre and Big Show that took place right after McIntyre’s victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

NXT followed with even better matches involving the women of NXT in a No.1 contender’s ladder match for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship, and the final match between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.

Last but not the least, SmackDown had almost all its Champions out in the middle in segments or matches, and the new Universal Champion Braun Strowman immediately came face to face with his next challenger.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown to keep the quality of the shows high after the hype for WrestleMania has died down.

#5 Nia Jax pushes her old nemesis

Is it time to call out the old nemesis?

Last week’s RAW saw Nia Jax make an unexpected return to obliterate NXT’s Deonna Purrazzo in a one-on-one match. Purrazzo was no match for the returning former RAW Women’s Champion `who looked better and stronger than ever before.

At WrestleMania 36, Becky Lynch surprised everyone by pinning Shayna Baszler to retain her RAW Women’s title in a similar way Kairi Sane had pinned Baszler to win the NXT Women’s Championship for a short reign.

While The Man managed to overcome her biggest challenger to date, WWE must throw in the next biggest challenger in time to set up a big match for Money in the Bank.

Jax must call out Lynch on RAW this week and remind her of their rivalry before the two had to be separated due to Jax’s injury. The Irresistible Force must remind Lynch of the hard time she’s given her, forcing Lynch to challenge her herself.

Advertisement

This could set up a grand match for Money in the Bank and an opening for the Money in the Bank briefcase winner who could take advantage of a match between these two Superstars and steal a victory like Bayley did last year to become the new RAW Women’s Champion.

1 / 5 NEXT