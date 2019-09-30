5 things that MUST happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

Will two of NXT's most destructive exports come face to face on RAW this week?

With NXT appearing on the USA Network and SmackDown moving to Friday nights as well as premiering on the FOX Network, there are a lot of expectations attached to both the brands this week. All of this coupled with Rey Mysterio getting an opportunity for the Universal Championship, we might have one of the most entertaining weeks of pro-wrestling from the company this year!

Since the company is trying its best to get even bigger and edge out all possible competition from the field, there is a lot left to be done to make the product much more refined and interesting for the fans.

Keeping all that in mind, we have come up with 5 things that WWE must do this week to ensure that the product remains rock solid and give the fans something entertaining to look forward to in the coming weeks.

#1 Matt Riddle vs Adam Cole ends in a disqualification

Will Adam Cole be able to outlast an Armbar?

Matt Riddle is no ordinary superstar, as he has managed to climb up the ladder in NXT much faster than any other Superstar who had little wrestling experience before joining the company.

The Original Bro defeated Killian Dain in a Street Fight last week after their initial match ended in a no-contest when the entire NXT roster broke out into a brawl. While Riddle gave it everything he had against Dain in a closely fought match, he still had enough in the tank to lock on a Fujiwara Armbar, forcing Adam Cole to tap out repeatedly until the rest of The Undisputed ERA arrived.

This week, the two men will come face to face in a match for the NXT Championship, and WWE should use this opportunity to build Riddle as the biggest threat to Cole yet. Not only will this help the company have another star player on the developmental brand but also allow them to give their competition a tough time.

The match this week should end in a disqualification so the two can fight their way into the next NXT TakeOver: WarGames which is over a month away. The company must use this opportunity to build the rivalry between these two men as well as possible to get the most out of their popularity and fanbase.

