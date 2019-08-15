5 Near disasters that almost changed the entire history of WWE

These incidents nearly changed the history of WWE

Many fans often wonder “what if” (something they desired) had happened. What if “Stone Cold” Steve Austin had never given his famous “Austin 3:16” promo, or what if CM Punk had never gotten fired from WWE?

While we will never have a clear answer to any of these questions, there are indeed a plethora of events that could have changed the course of WWE's history.

In case you didn’t know, Vince McMahon prefers scripting everything in WWE so that his wrestlers won’t make any mistakes during their performance. But sometimes, things have taken a bad turn which turned out to be good for someone else.

We all know how much of a role Ali’s injury this year played in Kofi Kingston’s push, which ultimately led to him winning the WWE Championship.

Here are 5 such instances when WWE’s history was nearly altered.

#5 Natalya main eventing WrestleMania 35 with Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey and Natalya

This year, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey main-evented WrestleMania. Rousey, who was defending her Raw Women's Championship, lost the match to Lynch via pinfall and since then, we haven't seen her on WWE television.

However, a lot of fans don't know that Lynch and Flair weren't Vince McMahon's original choice to main event 'Mania. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE once considered booking Rousey vs Natalya as the main event of 'Mania, in a match that would have changed the history of WWE's women's division.

As you all know, Lynch and Flair were already prominent name's in WWE before 'Mania but after main-eventing this pay-per-view, their credibility has increased a lot. If Natalya had closed the show with The Rowdy One, it would have made her career as she would have become the biggest Superstar in WWE, considering Ronda Rousey isn't active in the company anymore.

