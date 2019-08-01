WWE News: Vince McMahon initially hated Paul Heyman's genius idea for Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

The Executive director of RAW, and the advocate of The Beast Incarnate, Paul Heyman recently had footage of his one-man only show released by Inside the Ropes.

Heyman spoke about a variety of topics including who he was supposed to manage prior to Brock Lesnar, and how Vince McMahon initially hated the idea of calling Lesnar 'The Next Big Thing.'

In case you didn't know...

Paul Heyman has become synonymous with Brock Lesnar, as the two have been a pair ever since Lesnar started his career in WWE in 2002.

While Paul Heyman has also served as a manager to Superstars such as CM Punk, Cesaro, and Curtis Axel, none of these pairings have been as iconic as the one with Brock Lesnar.

The heart of the matter

Heyman revealed that he was initially supposed to become a manager of Chris Benoit starting Wrestlemania 18. However, seeing how the producers were giving Lesnar 'bad advice" Heyman decided to produce Lesnar's matches.

Soon Vince McMahon scrapped the idea of pairing Heyman with Benoit, instead making the former ECW man an advocate of Brock Lesnar.

Here is what Paul Heyman revealed Vince McMahon said after he stated that Lesnar would become The Next Big Thing:

Vince looks at me and he goes, ‘God damn it, Paul. That nickname would s*ck.'

While it looks like The Chairman wasn't initially on board with this monicker, there is no denying that it was an instant success with the fans. There is no denying that the monicker 'The Next Big Thing' was a stroke of genius from Mr. Heyman.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar will be putting his Universal Championship on the line against Seth Rollins on August 11th, 2019 at SummerSlam which will be taking place in Toronto, Ontario at the Scotiabank Arena.

