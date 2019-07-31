WWE Rumors: Current Champion to revert back to old gimmick; reasons revealed

Lynch is a RAW Superstar

What's the story?

As per Cagesideseats (via Observer), WWE is doing things trying to get Becky Lynch over like she was during her initial run to the title.

It was also stated that WWE wants Becky Lynch to blur the lines between a heel and face. This is something where she did an excellent job before WWE went ahead and turned her into a complete babyface.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch became an overnight sensation when she flipped her switch and turned 'heel' on Charlotte Flair last year. However, the crowd loved this new side of The Man and she became one of the most over acts in the company.

However, ever since Lynch became the Women's Champion at Wrestlemania, the grey tone in her character was completely done away with as she feuded with heels such as Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair.

The heart of the matter

There is a perception backstage that Lynch has been losing steam and hasn't been as popular as she once was. WWE is looking to rectify that by giving her a more 'Stone Cold' -esque character who does whatever she wants regardless of whether the act is heel or face.

One good example of Lynch throwing the rules out the door is when she attacked Natalya from behind while Nattie was training with Fit Finlay and other trainees before RAW.

Here is what Becky Lynch said to Natalya in one of her Tweets:

Imagine taking all that time off, and still coming in to do everything you never could.

Now, that is certainly not the way a traditional babyface would conduct herself!

What's next?

Becky Lynch will put her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Natalya at SummerSlam, which takes place in Canada on August 11th.

