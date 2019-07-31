WWE Rumors: Company reportedly 'desperate' to bring a unique change to Seth Rollins

Shiven Sachdeva

Seth Rollins

What's the story?

Seth Rollins is certainly one of the most well-liked Superstars on the roster. But would you call him "cool"?

If not, then that is exactly what WWE wants to change; as the company reportedly wants to make Seth Rollins cool. As per the Observer, WWE's bid to make Rollins cool is the reason behind his backstage segment with Street Profits on RAW.

In case you didn't know...

The Architect recently lost the Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar after the Beast decided to cash-in his MITB Contract on Rollins at Extreme Rules. Rollins, however, managed to become the number one contender for the Universal title and will be facing Lesnar at SummerSlam for the Championship.

Rollins had a rather absurd backstage segment with the NXT Tag Team Champions during this week's RAW, which would be considered by some - including me - as cringeworthy.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Cagesideseats has stated:

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is “desperately” trying to make Seth Rollins cool, and that’s why he had the interaction with The Street Profits on Raw this week.

Now, while Seth Rollins is easily one of the best in-ring competitors in WWE, the same can not be said about his charisma, especially as a face. One of the best heels in quite some time, Rollins continues to fall flat as a babyface.

So, understandably, WWE wants to make the former WWE Champion cooler. But I fear that forced backstage segments which are hardly funny is not the way to go. Instead, WWE should focus on Rollins' intense side and keep him away from goofy antics as much as possible.

What's next?

Rollins will finally get a chance to regain the Universal Championship at SummerSlam in a match against Brock Lesnar on August 11th, 2019.

