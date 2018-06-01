5 things that need to happen at Money in the Bank

This deals with the booking decisions that must be made at Money in the Bank on June 17th

WWE Money In The Bank is a little over two weeks away and with a stacked card, excitement is at a high for the pay-per-view. As of this moment, the WWE Championship, Raw and Smackdown Women's Championships and the Smackdown Tag Team Championships are officially being defended at the event.

There are singles matches also slated to take place at the pay-per-view as a result of feuds taking place on weekly programming. Certain booking decisions must be made in order to ensure the show is a success. Read on to see the 5 things that need to happen at Money in the Bank on June 17th.

#1 Reigns v/s Mahal must not be the main event

This match must not be the main event under any circumstances

Roman Reigns has been main eventing Wrestlemania for the last four years running. Two of those matches were against Brock Lesnar. He most recently main evented Backlash alongside Samoa Joe, in a match that was not well received by audiences, causing people to leave the arena before the conclusion of the match.

The WWE Universe is tired of seeing Roman Reigns in the main event. He is currently embroiled in a feud with Jinder Mahal on Raw. The two will be facing off in singles competition at Money in the Bank and WWE must look at the poor reaction the main events of Wrestlemania 34 and Backlash received and keep Reigns v/s Mahal as far away from the main event as possible.

Reigns being in the main event once more will definitely lead to backlash and will not be met with a positive reaction from the audience, regardless of how good the rest of the show may be. The last man standing match between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura or the Money in the Bank ladder match are both much better options to close out the show. WWE needs to stack the card correctly and place this match in a position that is least likely to lead to controversy. Reigns is a highly talented superstar, but WWE's booking is currently doing him no favors, so perhaps keeping him away from the spotlight for a while is the correct decision.