5 things that need to happen on Raw this week (10 September 2018)

Everndran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 8.18K // 10 Sep 2018, 20:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WWE needs to bring their 'A game' on Raw this week.

This week on Monday Night Raw, WWE has a chance to make up for their awful booking last week on the flagship show, as the go-home episode of Raw before Hell in a Cell 2018 looks to be a memorable episode on paper. But as we all know by now, no matter how good WWE can make their card seem, their silly errors always let fans down in the last minute.

So to avoid making the same mistakes they make every single week, if the company just stick to a basic plan as follows, they could make the go home show of Raw something to remember.

#1 The Raw women's division picks up steam

The division has been wandering for a while now.

Last week on Raw the women's division did not have the best booking to work with, as other than The Bella Twins returning to action and Dana Brooke leaving Titus Worldwide, there was no other memorable moment or segment produced by WWE involving these superstars.

So this week WWE needs to work on hyping up the Raw Women's Title match between Ronda Rousey and Alexa Bliss, making sure that Dana Brooke's newly reformed singles run isn't a failure and The Riott Squad, Sasha Banks and Bayley and Ember Moon have a meaningful night.

#2 WWE justifies Kevin Owens actions last week

There has to be a reason.

Last week on Raw, WWE did the impossible and wasted the momentum create by themselves with Kevin Owens character by having him quit, as they brought him back for a cheap pop just to assault Bobby Lashley. Owens terrible night was not done there as he was part of the heels that destroyed The Shield to aid his mortal enemy Braun Strowman.

There has to be an explanation for this outrageous actions by a superstar that is generally in line with kayfabe right? Yeah, hopefully, WWE gives fans a reason, as not doing so would just destroy Owens credibility even more.

1 / 4 NEXT