WWE Raw: 5 Things that should happen after WrestleMania 35

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.04K // 08 Apr 2019, 20:30 IST

The new undisputed champion of the women's division

WrestleMania is now in the rear-view mirror, and the company now heads towards the longest running and the flagship show tonight. With the way the matches turned out at Metlife Stadium, there are a lot of questions that need to be answered as the new WWE Universal Champion and the unified Women's Champion make way to the ring tonight on Raw.

Let's face it, the show on Sunday was filled with ups and downs where a lot of wrestlers wrestled their heart out but didn't get the result, while some others attained gold using a low-blow. With so much controversy surrounding the championships, these things can transpire on Monday Nights:

#5 Brock Lesnar pays an unexpected visit

Suplex City Burned Down

The Beast Incarnate is not through in his feud with the new Universal Champion Seth Rollins. A lot has to do with the way The Architect got his hands on the gold. A low-blow by The Kingslayer took down the box-office attraction, and despite paying a visit to Suplex City, he got the one, two, and three on the former champion.

It is a confirmed state that the former champion will not be happy about the outcome or the way things transpired on Sunday night. He shall pay a surprise visit to the new champion, and in case he gets the rematch and loses, it would be about time to walk away to UFC, or we may see Seth Rollins take another trip to Suplex City.

It's no secret that Brock's contract isn't getting over now, so it is a possibility that he will be involved in one or two storylines before he finally moves away to prepare for his match in UFC. The big question still remains if The Beast Incarnate will be able to get his hands on the coveted title in less than 24 hours on Raw.

