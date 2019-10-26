5 Things that should definitely not happen at WWE Crown Jewel 2019

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 2.32K // 26 Oct 2019, 10:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE should avoid the following big mistakes at Crown Jewel

Crown Jewel is coming our way very soon indeed and the whole lineup is stacked with some exciting matches. And of course, because the event is in Saudi Arabia, where the pay-per-views are treated as glorified Live Events, there are som not-so-exciting contests as well.

In this list, I shall mention 5 things that should not happen at Crown Jewel. Be sure to weigh in with your thoughts and opinions and let me know if you agree or, indeed, disagree with my opinion.

Also let me know if Crown Jewel is a show that you're looking forward to, or if you'll give it a skip this time around? I'm very curious to know what you have to say about the show.

But without wasting any more of your precious time, here's my list...

#5 Cain Velasquez becomes the new WWE Champion

Just days before their #WWETitle Match at #WWECrownJewel, @BrockLesnar and @cainmma will come FACE-TO-FACE tomorrow on #SmackDown!



Tune in to watch at 5:30 AM (IST) on Sony Ten 1 (English) & Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). @HeymanHustle https://t.co/7fmfLP5Ar3 — WWE (@WWEIndia) October 25, 2019

Cain Velasquez is a gifted athlete who took the world of MMA by storm. He is also a very talented performer who has transitioned quite seamlessly into the world of sports entertainment and you can YouTube the work he did for AAA if you don't believe me. But being the WWE Champion isn't just being a very good professional wrestling, and I daresay that Cain Velasquez isn't ready for the big time.

I think that Velasquez should have worked his way up the ranks and then, eventually, gotten to Brock Lesnar. But unfortunately, he's been saddled into this huge match that the world will be watching (with very limited sports entertainment experience). Whateve the case may be, I don't think that Cain Velasquez should become the WWE Champion just yet.

I'm not writing Cain Velasquez off yet at all. I just think there's a time and a place for everything, especially becoming WWE Champion.

1 / 5 NEXT