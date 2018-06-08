5 things that should happen at Money in the Bank 2018

Things that should happen at this year's Money in the Bank PPV.

The event happens June 17th

The annual Money in the Bank PPV is almost near and this year has an interesting card to it. Ten matches will be happening at the event. It's rare for WWE to have that many matches on a PPV besides SummerSlam and WrestleMania.

Two Money in the Bank matches will be happening at the event which includes the men's and women's. Last Year's Winners included Baron Corbin and Carmella. Corbin's run was a waste when he decided to cash in and lost.

Carmella finally cashed out back in April on Charlotte to win her first Women's Championship. Her title run has been alright, but it could be better.

Five title matches will be happening at the event as well, these include the WWE Championship, RAW, and SmackDown Women's. The Intercontinental and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship will be on the line as well

Grudge matches will take place at the event and those include Daniel Bryan vs Big Cass, Roman Reigns vs Jinder Mahal and Lashley vs Sami Zayn.

Hopefully, all three of these grudge match feuds come to an end as all six men could be doing something better. Let's take a look at some things that should happen at this year's event.

#1 Seth Rollins retains

Two crowd favorites going at it.

Seth Rollins will be defending his Intercontinental Championship against Elias at Money in the Bank. This match has two crowd favorites, and when you add the Chicago crowd to it, this match could be the match of the night.

When the match comes to an end, it should be Rollins who comes out the winner. It's not the time for Seth to lose it.

If he were to lose the title at any point, it should be because he's in a feud with Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship and for Rollins to be winning the belt as well.

This match will go down as a great match, especially for the fans. But the WWE should hold off on Rollins dropping the title for now.