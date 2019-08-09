5 Things that should happen at NXT TakeOver: Toronto

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 933 // 09 Aug 2019, 19:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

NXT has lined up a stacked match card for TakeOver: Toronto

The second edition of NXT TakeOver: Toronto is right around and this year's card features five interesting matches, as the superstars of NXT get set to take center stage at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada one night prior to SummerSlam 2019.

TakeOver: Toronto will be headlined by reigning NXT Champion Adam Cole as he prepares to write yet another historic chapter in his rivalry against Johnny Gargano. The two will square off in another Two-out-of-Three-Falls match in the final match of the evening.

On the undercard, Adam Cole's fellow Undisputed Era stablemates Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish will be challenging for the NXT Tag Team Championship and will look to make history by becoming the first-ever three-time NXT Tag Team Champions.

The NXT North American Championship will also be defended on the show, as Velveteen Dream is set to put his title on the line in a Triple Threat against Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne.

Shayna Baszler will also put her NXT Women's Championship on the line against Mia Yim and TakeOver: Toronto will also play host to another women's match as Candice LeRae gets set for a highly awaited match against Io Shirai.

With NXT lining up such a star-studded card for TakeOver: Toronto, here are five things that should happen at the event.

#5 Io Shirai beats Candice LeRae

Io Shirai and Candice LeRae will be a show-stealer

Having failed to capture the NXT Women's Championship on three different occasions from Shayna Baszler within the past few months, Io Shirai finally turned heel on the 26th June edition of NXT when she attacked her good friend Candice LeRae.

Within the next few weeks, Shirai developed a brand new personality, as she began wearing black leather and eventually challenged LeRae to a match at TakeOver: Toronto. With Shirai developing a new personality in NXT, having her lose to Candice LeRae definitely wouldn't make any sense.

Come TakeOver: Toronto, this will Io Shirai's match to lose.

1 / 5 NEXT