5 Things that should happen on the 4th June 2018 Episode of Raw

5 things that should happen on this week's episode of Raw

Kebin Edwin Antony
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2018, 22:18 IST
8.50K

Rollins & Reigns
Reigns will return to Raw this week.

This week's Monday Night Raw comes to us live from the Toyota Center in Houston Texas, and the superstars of the red brand will look to make an impact as we move on closer towards the Money in the Bank PPV.

This week's Raw draws a lot of expectations from the WWE universe as the four MITB contenders from Raw will be in singles competition against each other. We will likewise discover how Seth Rollins will react after the awful assault he endured at the hands of Elias. 

Things are getting hotter week after week as we get closer to money in the bank and with that in mind let's look at the five things that should happen on this week's episode of Raw.

__________________________________________________________________________

#5 The B-Team wins the Tag Team Battle Royal

B-Team BBQ
The B-team is on a roll!

The B-Team hosted a special memorial day barbecue for Raw's tag team division last week, and we as a whole can comprehend what happens when the superstars wind up with a table brimming with sustenance. 

The B-Team claimed they ought to be the next challengers for the Raw Tag Team Championships, and the other teams were not pleased with that, and the segment ended in a food fight with the B-Team standing tall after slamming Rhyno through a table. 

Raw General Manager Kurt Angle announced a tag team battle royal for this week's episode of Raw with the winners facing Woken Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt for the tag titles. 

It won't bode well to have another team win the match after building up lots of momentum around the B-Team for the last three weeks. So we can expect Dallas and Axel to win the battle royal and face the "Deleters of Worlds" for the tag team titles. 


WWE Raw Roman Reigns Seth Rollins
