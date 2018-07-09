5 things that should happen on the Extreme Rules Go-Home episode of RAW

What's next for Braun and KO?

The WWE Extreme Rules Go-Home episode of Raw comes to us live from the TD Garden in Boston Massachusetts. The red brand will hope to wrap up their side of things before their superstars head into the night of extreme.

Apart from the Raw Tag Team Championship and the Intercontinental Championship storylines, the other matches from the red brand in Extreme Rules don't look intriguing.

Braun Strowman continues to hunt down Kevin Owens, and we'll get to know if Strowman will have any repercussions for his actions last week. We'll also find out how Sasha Banks and Bayley get along in their counseling with Dr. Shelby.

We will also find out what Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns have to say before they square off at Extreme Rules. Will the winner become the No-1 contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship at SummerSlam? We'll get the answer on this week's episode of Raw.

This week's episode of Raw will be the last opportunity for the WWE to increase the hype on the red brand's matches at Extreme Rules. With that said let's look at the five things that should happen on this week's episode of Raw.

#5 Baron Corbin and Finn Balor give us a preview

Nothing Interesting Whatsoever in this feud!

It's nothing but a shame that the WWE Creative Team has no solid plans for the first ever Universal Champion. Ever since returning from his injury, Finn Balor's booking has been pretty mediocre.

The fans expected Balor would get his one-on-one rematch for the Universal Championship after his return, but it still hasn't come to fruition even after two years since he relinquished the title.

Apart from his feud with Seth Rollins and the Miz for the Intercontinental Championship, WWE has done nothing interesting with Balor.

He is now involved in a meaningless feud with Baron Corbin and will face him at Extreme Rules. The match is only a filler in the Extreme Rules card as it has no proper story behind it.

We can expect Balor and Corbin to get physical on this week's Raw and try to get a few eyes on their match at Extreme Rules.