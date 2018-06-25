5 things that should happen on the next episode of Monday Night Raw

Who will join Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules?

Will Rollins reclaim the title?

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw comes to us live from the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, California. We are moving towards the next WWE PPV Extreme Rules and this week's Raw might give us an update on the multi-men No-1 contenders match for the Universal Championship.

So far Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley are announced as the first two participants of the aforementioned multi-men match, and we might get to know the other superstars who will compete for the opportunity to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam on this week's episode of Raw.

We also have a big Intercontinental Championship rematch as Seth Rollins will look to reclaim the championship which he lost to Dolph Ziggler on last week's Raw. With that said here are the five things that should happen on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

#5 Setting up the match between Bayley and Sasha Banks at Extreme Rules

Is it too late for this feud?

It's safe to say the tension between Sasha Banks and Bayley has reached a boiling point and it seems impossible for the two superstars to mend fences after what transpired last week.

Banks and Bayley teamed up to take on The Riott Squad on last week's Raw and ended up on the losing side. Banks visually upset about what happened pushed Bayley and stormed off to backstage.

Bayley confronted her former best friend backstage, and let's say things didn't go very well and the two started brawling, this ended with Banks taking out Bayley. Bayley tried once again to make amends with Banks in the parking area, but the latter gave no heed and drove off.

This week's Raw will feature a segment where Bayley will confront Banks about the latter's statement about their friendship being over, and we can expect things to get ugly between the two superstars. It could lead to General Manager Kurt Angle making a match between the two former best friends at Extreme Rules.