5 things that should have happened on Raw this week

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.93K   //    11 Sep 2018, 19:39 IST

Image result for wwe the shield powerbomb braun
How could WWE have made Raw better this week?

There is no sugar coating it, Raw was sort of a dud this week, and after last week's broadcast, fans actually thought the WWE creative team would learn from their errors and book a go-home episode of Monday Night Raw that was explosive and entertaining.

But once again, we were proved wrong by the bunch of blunders WWE made on Raw this week, which you can read here. But could WWE have made this edition of Raw a whole lot better? The answer is definitely; by making a few changes WWE could have made Raw more watchable this week.

#1 Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns contract signing


Image result for wwe braun and roman contract signing
A much-needed segment to round this narrative to an important conclusion

The rivalry between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman has been chaotic over the last few weeks, and not in a good way. WWE has thrown every possible angle they could into this fued, from The Shield reuniting, Kevin Owens returning to aid Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler inserting themselves into the main event scene to Braun Strowman turning heel and so much more. But the company lost sight of what is important, and the main goal of this entire fued, the elevation of the Universal Championship.

The Universal Championship was in the shadows when Brock Lesnar was champion and now it's sort of the same story with Roman Reigns as the champion. WWE should have scrapped the snoozefest of a brawl that concluded Raw this week, and had Strowman and Reigns sign a contract to make their match official.

WWE could have thrown in a few stipulations such as no interference just to make things interesting, but the main reason for this gimmick could have been to remind fans that this entire programme is about the Universal Championship and not a faction war.

