5 Things that should not happen at AEW Revolution

Moxley and Jericho will look to steal the show at AEW Revolution

With an exciting main event feud between Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley leading the way, it is safe to say that All Elite Wrestling has gotten off to a perfect start in 2020 and with AEW Revolution right around the corner, fans should be excited about all the right reasons.

Having lined-up a stacked card for Revolution that is featuring the likes of Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and Nyla Rose among other notable names, All Elite Wrestling is set to put on a show for the ages in their first pay-per-view of the new decade.

AEW pay-per-views have already given us several memorable moments in such a short span, including the debut of Moxley, Santana, and Ortiz. And in terms of in-ring product, matches between Moxley and Omega or Lucha Brothers and The Young Bucks have been a spectacle to witness.

The expectations from AEW fans are definitely at an all-time high and come February 29th, the promotion needs to make sure that they hit the ball out of the park once again. With that being said, I've listed down 5 things/booking decisions that AEW should avoid at all costs at Revolution.

#5 Jake Hager losing his first match in AEW

Jake Hager cannot afford to lose his first match in AEW

It has been coming for a while now but at AEW Revolution, former WWE World Champion Jake Hager FKA Jack Swagger will finally make his in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling. In what remains to be a highly-awaited in-ring debut, Hager has certainly been impressive in his role as Chris Jericho's henchman.

However, this is the time for Hager to show the world what he is capable of inside the squared circle and in order to do so, I feel he couldn't have asked for a better first opponent than a veteran like Dustin Rhodes.

Hager has been impressive in his run with Bellator MMA and AEW will look to capitalize on the momentum and rightfully put over The Inner Circle's powerhouse at Revolution.

