5 things that should not happen at Elimination Chamber

Smackdown Live has a chance to start its' road to Wrestlemania on a high note.

After skipping 2016, Elimination Chamber 2017 is shaping up to be a great PPV

With Elimination Chamber just three days away, there’s a lot of speculation as to who will be holding what title going into the grandest stage of them all. These last two PPVs set the tone for the biggest time of the year in WWE, and therefore Smackdown Live really needs to bring their A-game here.

Now, to be fair, that shouldn’t be too hard for them. Up to this point, SD Live has been outshining Monday Night Raw both on TV and on Sundays, so I can’t say I’m walking into Elimination Chamber expecting a dud.

If anything, it has a chance to be one of the best shows of the first quarter of 2017.

For starters, the face that runs the place, John Cena, is back on top and tied with Ric Flair in his current championship run. While not every fan is thrilled with that, they have to be excited about all the possible victors for the chamber match.

AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, Miz, Baron Corbin and Bray Wyatt all look like strong picks. Ever since the brand split, they’ve all brought their best to the blue brand on Tuesday nights, so I wouldn’t be too upset with whatever outcome we see here.

Besides that, we have a six team tag turmoil match for the tag titles that, while not exactly stacked with stars, has the chance to wow us and give us a reason to care for teams like Breezango and the Ascension.

We also have three pretty interesting women’s matches in Smackdown Women’s champ Alexa Bliss taking on Naomi, Cena’s girlfriend Nikki Bella against the last leg of the Hart Dynasty Natalya, and the crazy vet Mickie James going after the Lasskicker Becky Lynch.

I’m looking forward to these three, personally, especially the latter. We’ve also got the “Look at me, Bray” match in Luke Harper vs Randy Orton. While I’m not too high on the story here, these two should put on a good old-fashioned slobber knocker.

Finally, we have Dolph Ziggler in a weird spot as he’s left in a handicap match against Apollo Crews and Kalisto. Now, if this was a triple threat, it’s possible that this would be a show stealer. But I’m interested to see how this plays out for the showoff.

With two of our titles possibly leaving in six different directions, 2017 is shaping up to be one of the better Elimination Chambers of the past few years. The problem is, there are also several wrong choices when it comes to this show.

Certain people will need the momentum, and gold, heading into Wrestlemania, to establish them as top talent. To set up the rivalries we’re hoping for, there are a handful of outcomes that should not happen this Sunday, and I’m here to give you the top five.

#5 Dolph Ziggler Cannot Lose to Crews and Kalisto

In a handicap match that doesn’t make much sense, Ziggler needs a win

To be honest, this match is a bit of an odd one. First off, heels normally aren’t on the wrong end of a handicap match, so this already feels bass-ackwards. Second, none of these guys have any kind of momentum or steam going into their match this Sunday.

Neither Apollo nor Kalisto have done anything worth watching as of late, even though this time last year they were two of WWE’s shining rookies. Ever since the brand split, the two have been left floundering on Smackdown Live. So what they might need is a convincing and meaningful win.

On the other hand, it’s too bad that Ziggler has been on the wrong end of every feud he’s had lately. Even in his feud with the Miz last year, one of the feuds of the year in my opinion, he ended up on the losing side. Besides that, he’s been caught in the fury of Baron Corbin and AJ Styles.

After finally snapping last month and turning heel, you’d think Ziggler would be going on a bit of a run here. You’d be wrong. Dead wrong.

In fact. Ziggler has nothing to stand on at this point, having lost to both Kalisto and Crews, and they don’t get anything back by beating him either. This really is a lose-lose match, the only one on the card.

All that being said, Ziggler needs this win more. He’s a freshly turned heel in a handicap match. The recipe calls for a win here for the Showoff. If not, I’m not sure what the point of turning him heel even was in the first place.