5 things that shouldn't have happened in WWE this week (28th June 2019)

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 351 // 28 Jun 2019, 20:35 IST

Should AJ Styles have won?

Welcome to the first edition of "5 things that shouldn't have happened in WWE this week". We intend to make this a weekly series so do tune in around Friday to find this. In this series, we look at the things that WWE shouldn't have done and the decisions that they shouldn't have made.

This week has been a refreshingly good week for the WWE product. When you look at Stomping Grounds 2019, RAW, SmackDown Live, 205 Live and even NXT, for that matter, every single show was good.

Frankly speaking, such weeks are rare. We prefer not to take it for granted, but since the series is about criticism of the week, that's exactly what we're going to give. A good week doesn't mean it was perfect. While we do admit that there were very few complaints about the shows from our end, it wasn't without its faults. Here is what WWE did wrong this week.

#5. Elias defeating The Miz

Why?

So Shane McMahon is feuding with SmackDown Live star Roman Reigns on RAW and he's feuding with RAW superstar The Miz on SmackDown Live. Where's the sense in any of that?

Either way, what made lesser sense was Elias defeating The Miz. It's as though WWE wants to do everything in their power to ruin The Miz's babyface run, one that started off so well. We get that it wasn't a clean win and Shane McMahon was the reason Elias won, but it simply didn't feel like a good match in the first place nor did it feel like the right result.

Ultimately, there is nothing that can be done, but even in victory, Elias' place in WWE seems a bit shaky. He was much better off on RAW as his own act.

