5 things that shouldn't have happened on RAW - 21st May, 2018

This episode of RAW saw the feud of Nia Jax and Rousey gaining some momentum, but these five things could have easily been avoided.

This definitely was a segment that failed miserably

This week's episode of RAW saw many draggy matches and abysmal promos. There was nothing much in the show to keep the WWE Universe invested or excited. Stephanie McMahon's appearance since WrestleMania definitely generated some enthusiasm among the fans but overall there was nothing much that one could have missed out on had one not watched this show.

The RAW Women's Title picture did get a little interesting but all credit for that goes to none other than Stephanie McMahon who single-handedly drove the segment with her impeccable mic skills. Many matches as well as seemed pointless and left a lot to be desired. That being said, let's take a look at five things that could have been avoided or could have happened differently in this episode.

#5 Roman Reigns still complaining

We get it... You're supposed to be the Universal Champion

This week's RAW opened like every other RAW since the Greatest Royal Rumble, with a Roman Reigns segment. Reigns again made a hue and cry about how he is supposed to be the Universal Champion, how Brock Lesnar is Vince McMahon's boy and how he is not getting a decent shot at the Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

It seems like WWE is adamant on pushing Reigns as the top guy of the company which is entirely well and good if that is what they want, but they should, at the very least, try to do so in more creative ways.

Every week Reigns comes out, repeats the same lines and gets booed. This direction needs to change. The man isn't really bad in the ring and his mic skills have improved drastically but the creative team is killing Reigns every week by this repetitive act.

Last week, Reigns came off the bad guy who nobody should mess with when he went backstage and mauled Jinder Mahal. That was exciting to watch. But this week getting back to the same routine just killed his momentum. Hopefully, WWE aren't trying to set up a Reigns vs Authority like storyline again.