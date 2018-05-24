5 things that shouldn't have happened on SmackDown Live - 22nd May, 2018

The main event did steal the show but had these five things been avoided, WWE could have hit the right chords.

Kishan Prasad TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 00:20 IST

Big E was the one who needed the win this week

This week's WWE SmackDown Live, as usual, played out much better than its red colored counterpart on Monday nights. It was good to see the tag team division getting some attention after a drought of tag team matches on the show in the past few weeks.

The Miz always makes SmackDown Live the must-watch show with his hilarious segments and The New Day's presence made this segment of Miz TV even more entertaining. While the match between Jeff Hardy and Daniel Bryan stole the show, these five things could have been avoided or should have happened differently.

#5 Still no Sanity

It has been too long

Another week of SmackDown Live goes by and yet there is no sign of this NXT call-up. The SmackDown tag team division at the moment seems to be stacked, but Sanity's presence on the show can lead to many possible scenarios and a mix of matches.

Sanity can take the blue brand by storm and pulverize any team that comes their way. This build makes them the perfect team to give the Bludgeon Brothers a run for their money. The SmackDown Live's tag team division was expected to be on fire after the Superstar Shake-Up, but it has gone so cold now that the presence of Sanity will be welcomed with a huge ovation.

The feud between The Bar and The New Day is going nowhere right now and the match between The Usos and The Good Brothers just had zero build to it. It remains a mystery as to why this team has not yet made its presence felt on SmackDown Live. Here's hoping, like every week, that Sanity makes its main roster debut next week.