5 things that shouldn't have happened on SmackDown Live - 29th May, 2018

This week's SmackDown Live provided us a clearer picture of MITB, but these things could have been avoided on the show.

Lana should have been in a wrestling match

SmackDown just happens to outdo RAW every week. The show opened with Samoa Joe walking out with a purpose. The way he walked down the ramp (taking out a ladder from under the ring and unhooking the MITB briefcase), made everyone witnessing the event realize that Samoa Joe meant business.

Adding Big Cass to the mix was something probably nobody saw coming and just like that, we got a main event worth remembering. It was surprising to see Daniel Bryan take the defeat instead of Cass in the triple threat main event match. Maybe Daniel Bryan isn't here to bury other competitors?

Tye Dillinger also had a good showing this week. His match with Shinsuke Nakamura may not have been a perfect ten, but this was the most TV time that Dillinger has gotten since his jump from NXT and he didn't fail to show the WWE Universe what he is capable of.

The show all in all had a lot going on and kept the crowd invested till the last segment. That being said, here are a few things that the show lacked or a few instances that should have happened differently.

#5 Lana in a dance off

Lana has a lot to prove in the WWE

The dance-off segment between Lana and Naomi was obviously entertaining and it wasn't long either. It played the role of a decent filler.

But the only problem with this was having Lana in it. While many viewers would have enjoyed watching these two Superstars busting a move, Lana needs to prove that she is wrestling material and not just another pretty face on the roster.

Last week's match between Lana and Peyton Royce saw 'The Ravishing Russian' in action for just over a minute. Now that Lana is a contender for the MITB briefcase, she should look like a threat to other female wrestlers who are a part of the match.

If you look at her fellow competitors, all of them have been champions at some point in their career. When compared to them Lana does feel like a misfit.

Lana should have had an actual wrestling match against any female competitor so that she could be taken seriously in the MITB Ladder match which is about two weeks away.

Everybody knows that her chances are slim, but she shouldn't be written off before the match.