5 things that will make All Elite Wrestling's Double Or Nothing wonderful

Swerved or served?

AEW debuts its first show Double or Nothing for tonight live from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. The show is highly anticipated by the wrestling community as the company has given tough competition to the biggest wrestling juggernaut with its promotion. After announcing its entry on the 1st day of 2019, the elite company has given WWE a run for its money.

A host of wrestlers have left or wanted to leave WWE in the midst of nowhere to join this new up and coming promotion. Goldust was a veteran in the WWE, but he asked for his release which was graciously accepted by the company. Since getting to terms of agreement for his release with the biggest company in the wrestling business, The Bizzare One is going to step between the ropes against his real brother once again.

He isn't the only one that has jumped ship as Chris Jericho's addition to the roster got the fans excited. Dean Ambrose has already left WWE, and it is expected that he may return inside the squared circle as Jon Moxley. Another name that could be on the show is Jack Hager, who recently won his second fight in MMA.

While these are the list of people that will/could be making their way inside the squared circle, I believe the company will also have some surprises to keep the fans talking. So without further ado, let's get down to it:

#5 Jon Moxley doesn't show up (Video Package Instead)

Dean Ambrose, now Jon Moxley, released a video on Twitter and the wrestling world has been buzzing that the former Shield member may be returning soon or he could join AEW.

Moxley was known for his amazing performance inside the ropes but what if the company doesn't have him on the show? Instead, just like his Twitter video, another video package could shown where fans are left thinking of what to expect next. It would be compelling, and a swerve too as fans wanted him on the show. This will be the perfect build-up for the next show.

