5 things that won't happen in WWE this year

Shikhar Goyal FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 3.25K // 06 Aug 2018, 13:00 IST

WWE boss - Vince McMahon

WWE is without doubt the biggest pro wrestling company today. They feature the storylines and rivalries no one can feature. But in a year there are many surprises.

There are four months left for the year to end and here are a few things that will happen before the year ends, and there are a few things that won't happen.

Let us talk about 5 things that won't happen in 2018.

#5 The Undertaker retires

The Undertaker is in the best shape since 2014

Undertaker is probably the greatest wrestler to ever step foot inside a WWE ring. But after wrestling for more than 27 years for WWE, many speculate that The Phenom might retire either at SummerSlam 2018 or at Survivor Series. But the fact is The Undertaker is not going to retire in 2018.

Some even speculated that WrestleMania 33 was his last match (against Roman Reigns, the second time he lost at WrestleMania), but he returned to face John Cena at WrestleMania 34.

The Undertaker is getting better and may fight 4 or 5 matches more before he decides to hang up his boots. The Phenom might end his career at next year's WrestleMania, and get a spot for himself in Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

#4 Finn Balor finally gets his title rematch

The fans have been dying to see this happen again

Finn Balor is a complete package. He has great moves, and most importantly he can deliver great matches. But for some reason, WWE does not see Finn Balor's potential as a wrestler and hasn't given him a rematch for the title he never lost.

We can't deny the fact that the month in which he debuted (July 2016) is the only month he got pushed.

He defeated Vince's Boy Roman Reigns on his first night on the main roster and defeated Seth Rollins at SummerSlam to become the first ever WWE Universal Champion.

His happiness was cut short due to a shoulder injury which kept him out for six months. Due to this he was forced to relinquish the title.

He is currently in a feud with Baron Corbin, and the current Universal Title picture features Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman (MITB holder), so don't expect him to get into the Universal Title picture after SummerSlam. He might not get his title rematch until 2019, so we have to wait some more.

