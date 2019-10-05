5 Things that would have happened had WWE SmackDown on FOX been three hours long

In so many ways, this week's show felt too rushed

Let's just say that WWE went all out for SmackDown's debut on FOX, sparing no expense for the show. In a sense, I would even go so far as to say that they went overboard because the show felt rushed.

My colleague, editor extraordinaire Alan Jose John suggested that the show would have been ideal had it been three hours long. Honestly, I would have to agree with his assessment because the show just felt strange and cobbled together in many ways, falling far short of the intended promised land.

In this article, I shall explore 5 things that could have happened on SmackDown had the show been an hour longer than it was. I know that it wasn't possible with the time slot that was allocated, but this is mere speculation and I invite you to join in for the ride.

We know that when WWE has enough time to tell stories, they tend to do a far better job overall.

#5 WWE legends would have been used in a better way

You don't just call Superstars like Kurt Angle to the season premiere of SmackDown on FOX and have them do nothing. I suppose there were angles planned at one point but because of the time crunch, WWE had to rush through things. And so, WWE Hall of Famers like Kurt Angle and Mick Foley, who should have been involved in storylines found themselves as spectators in the audience, just waving aimlessly at the camera.

Many predicted that The Fiend would have choked Sting out setting up a feud for somewhere down the line. Many even predicted that Goldberg could have had an altercation with someone like Braun Strowman. WWE disappointed a lot of souls during the show!

