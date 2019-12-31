5 Things that WWE subtly told us on RAW this week- Spoiler for WrestleMania match, New faction to be formed soon?

Riju Dasgupta Published Dec 31, 2019

WWE chose to end the decade in truly spectacular fashion

Whether you loved RAW this week or in fact, hated it, one thing is for certain, ladies and gentlemen. This is one of those episodes of RAW that got people talking.

And yet, while a lot of things were made obvious through the course of the episode, there were many things that were unsaid during the course of the broadcast that must be noted. I will list a few subtle things down for your reading pleasure, in this article.

Be sure to let me know your opinions and thoughts in the comments section below. If you think that my speculation is off the mark, you have the right to voice your opinion by all means.

So with that said and done, I present 5 things that WWE subtly told us on this week's episode of RAW...

#5 Randy Orton may face Edge at WrestleMania

One of the biggest rumors doing the rounds was that Randy Orton had been injured at a WWE Live Event and this shocked the world at large. Randy Orton was right in the midst of a feud with AJ Styles and this was certain to shake things up.

A rumor killer surfaced hours before RAW but Randy Orton still strode out with crutches making the world buy into the idea that he had been hurt. He even name-dropped Edge and stuff like this does not happen unless there are long-term storylines at work. Randy Orton and Edge obviously know each other very well and if Edge is to return for another match, Orton would be the perfect opponent for him, in my personal opinion.

How big would an Orton vs. Edge match be, if it actually took place at WrestleMania next year? Were the seeds for the match sown this week? Is it actually happening?

