5 things that WWE subtly told us on SmackDown - End of popular Superstar's push, New heel team formed?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 04, 2020

Jan 04, 2020 IST SHARE

John Morrison made his big return on this week's SmackDown

This week's episode of SmackDown was a packed one, as it should be when you kickstart a brand new year of WWE action. WWE did many things right and one can only hope that all of the pieces that were introduced this week have a big role to play in the time that follows.

While a lot of stuff was said up-front, there were many subtle hints that were strewn through the episode as well, readers. And I shall elaborate on a few of these points in this article, folks.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know exactly what you thought of this week's episode. And if you picked up on any subtle hints through the course of the show, this is your place to let me know about them.

So, without wasting any of your valuable time, let me dive straight into the following article.

#5 Has Sasha Banks been relegated to enhancement talent status?

When you look at the pool of talent that is competing in the match, you would assume that someone like Dana Brooke would be pinned. Sasha Banks came back with a world of momentum when she did and one would assume that her position would be much higher in the roster. And yet, it was 'The Boss' who took the pin in the match making us wonder if she's slipped a peg or two in the current roster.

A lot of people have said in the past that Sasha Banks should have become the RAW Women's Champion when she came back to take on Becky Lynch during Hell in a Cell. Unfortunately, it is clear that WWE doesn't see her in the same light that we, the fans, do, and that is quite tragic indeed.

1 / 5 NEXT