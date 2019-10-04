5 Things The Rock could do during SmackDown's FOX premiere

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 622 // 04 Oct 2019, 15:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Great One is back!

The Rock is returning to WWE this week for SmackDown’s debut at FOX. This is going to be a huge episode, both for the company and the fans.

We are pretty sure that the company has planned something big for the former WWE Champion, but what it could be? He is going to return to WWE after three and a half years as his last televised appearance happened in 2016 during WrestleMania 32.

FINALLY...I come back home to my @WWE universe.

This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!

LIVE on @FOXTV.

There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.

And there’s no place like home.

Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃#IfYaSmell🎤 #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX pic.twitter.com/V5i4cxqIqH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 30, 2019

Other than The Rock, many legendary Superstars are also going to return for this episode. The possibilities are endless and considering the 47-year old wrestler-turned-actor was once an integral part of SmackDown, he’ll most likely do something incredible at the show.

So here are 5 things The People’s Champ could do during the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

#5 Crashes Elias’ musical performance

Elias

Elias’ WWE career has been a mixture of insulting current Superstars… and the ones that once used to work in this company. He hasn’t been involved in any major storyline of his own yet, but despite this, WWE has booked the former NXT Superstar in various segments with the likes of John Cena and The Undertaker.

Whenever a huge name appears on WWE television, we could find Elias, somehow, being in the segment. This time, Elias took a shot at The Rock, indicating a possible segment between the two at SmackDown.

At WrestleMania 34, Elias had a segment with Cena, which later led to him getting beaten up by the 16-time World Champion. Then, he insulted The Undertaker in 2019 and the future Hall of Famer made a surprise return to attack him.

Advertisement

Well, Elias has been insulting The Rock for a long time now, and there's a possibility of a confrontation between these two Superstars.

This may not be true this time and that is assuming The Rock’s appearance will be a one-off program. However, we can still see these two Superstars together in the ring. Perhaps, The Brahma Bull could return during Elias’ musical performance on SmackDown and “shut his mouth” with a Rockbottom.

GREAT timing from @TheRock FINALLY deciding to show up when you know I’m not medically cleared to get inside that ring. — Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) September 30, 2019

1 / 3 NEXT