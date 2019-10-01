WWE News: Roman Reigns gives his honest opinion on facing The Rock

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is considered a dream match by many fans

Roman Reigns has faced almost everybody there is to face in a WWE ring over the last seven years, but he has never been involved in a one-on-one match against The Rock.

Speaking in a video on GQ Sports’ ‘Actually Me’ YouTube series, the four-time WrestleMania main-eventer said he would only like to take on his relative if the match made sense from a storyline perspective.

“If it’s done right. Obviously, with the star that he is, where he is at in his career, it would be huge. It would be great. But, you know, we’re family, so it has to make sense. And free the guy up. Can we give him a break?! Can he take a day off?! If he can get a week off, we might be able to make it happen. So, doubtful.”

Roman Reigns’ WWE career in 2019

Four months after being diagnosed with leukemia, Roman Reigns made his return to WWE in February 2019 and went on to defeat Drew McIntyre in a singles match at WrestleMania 35.

Since then, “The Big Dog” has been involved in rivalries with Superstars including Shane McMahon and Elias, while he is currently preparing to team with Daniel Bryan at Hell In A Cell against Luke Harper and the man who has repeatedly tried to attack him backstage in recent months, Erick Rowan.

Outside of a WWE ring, Reigns filmed scenes for his first movie at the start of the year – Hobbs and Shaw, also starring The Rock – and he has not ruled out pursuing more acting roles when his in-ring career is over.

The Rock’s WWE return

As WWE enters into its newest era, The Rock announced on Monday that he will appear on the first episode of SmackDown on FOX on Friday, October 4.

It has not yet been revealed what role “The Most Electrifying Man In Sports Entertainment” will play at the event, but his return has led to inevitable speculation that he could become the latest WWE legend to suffer an attack at the hands of The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

