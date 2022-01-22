5 things The Undertaker could do at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

The Undertaker is reportedly all set to be in attendance next weekend at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 in St. Louis.

This has led to a lot of speculation among fans as to what the legend and WWE could be planning. It's definitely possible that he's there just to support his wife Michelle McCool, who'll be entering the Women's Royal Rumble this year. However, this is WWE we are talking about and one can "never say never".

Let's take a look at five things that The Phenom could possibly do during his appearance at Royal Rumble. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and predictions on the same.

#5 WWE could announce The Undertaker for this year's Hall of Fame

Bossing @BossingZyke appreciation post for the @undertaker , this man is my childhood hero and arguably the reason i fell in love with @WWE . happy retirement and thank you taker, it’s been a wild ride!!🥺🖤 appreciation post for the @undertaker, this man is my childhood hero and arguably the reason i fell in love with @WWE. happy retirement and thank you taker, it’s been a wild ride!!🥺🖤 https://t.co/fSQPdEy0Yn

The Undertaker is arguably one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Making his debut for the company in 1990, he has left a legacy in the business that will forever be cherished. It is now time to honor the man behind this legendary gimmick - Mark Calaway. He has lived this character and made it a household name.

After completing a massive three decades in WWE, The Phenom had his final farewell at Survivor Series 2020. Since then, fans have been wanting to see him take his rightful place in the Hall of Fame.

With WrestleMania 38 set to take place in Dallas, this could be the perfect opportunity to honor him for his contributions to the business and induct him into the Hall of Fame.

His appearance at Royal Rumble next weekend could be for the same as Vince McMahon's promotion usually starts announcing the Hall of Fame inductees around this time.

IBeast @x_Beast17_x Popular opinion: When Undertaker is inducted into the Hall of Fame, he should be the only one in his class.



That's how good his career is and was. Popular opinion: When Undertaker is inducted into the Hall of Fame, he should be the only one in his class.That's how good his career is and was. https://t.co/vevMVn0dCq

Many fans are even of the opinion that The Undertaker should be the only inductee into the Hall of Fame this year because of his massive accomplishments. If it does happen, who do you think should induct him into the Hall of Fame? Kane, Triple H, or maybe Vince McMahon himself?

#4 The Undertaker could have a backstage segment with Alexa Bliss

Making a supernatural character work is not easy but if there's one star who has mastered that art, it is The Undertaker. The way he maintained kayfabe throughout his career just shows how dedicated he was to making this character work and it paid off brilliantly.

With the likes of Bray Wyatt and Aleister Black released last week, WWE doesn't really have any major name with a supernatural character. Except for Alexa Bliss!

The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion shocked many when she tapped into her dark side in 2020 and joined forces with The Fiend. While the latter is no more around, Bliss has continued her dark character. However, it isn't really going that well.

Recently, Alexa Bliss returned to the company and has been having backstage segments on RAW where she can be seen attending therapy sessions. If WWE is indeed determined to continue the supernatural arc, who better than The Undertaker to put her over in some way.

Could we see a backstage interaction or segment between Alexa Bliss and the Lord of Darkness himself at Royal Rumble?

#3 He could appear to promote WWE 2K22

GAME Birkenhead @GAME_Birkenhead Preorder any edition of WWE 2K22 in store and get 3 playable versions of The Undertaker.



Phantom Mask Undertaker '95

Lord of Darkness Undertaker '99

Boneyard Undertaker '20 Preorder any edition of WWE 2K22 in store and get 3 playable versions of The Undertaker.Phantom Mask Undertaker '95Lord of Darkness Undertaker '99Boneyard Undertaker '20 https://t.co/Pp5xhrLNb1

WWE has recently announced their latest video game, WWE 2K22 which will be released on March 11. Fans who pre-order the game will receive three different versions of The Undertaker other than his usual avatar - Phantom Mask, Lord of Darkness, and Boneyard Match.

Additionally, it also includes exclusive content for the MyFACTION game mode which is themed around The Phenom.

His return at Royal Rumble could be to promote WWE 2K22. Even after not appearing on WWE programming for well over a year now, he remains to be a highly popular name for the fans and could give a huge boost to the sales of the game with just an appearance.

#2 The Undertaker could be there to film some content for the WWE Network

Big Chris Spirito ❤️✌🏻 @BigChrisSpirito For wrestling fans The Undertaker Last Ride on the WWE Network is the equivalent to HBO’s The Last Dance. What a fantastic documentary. For wrestling fans The Undertaker Last Ride on the WWE Network is the equivalent to HBO’s The Last Dance. What a fantastic documentary. https://t.co/9TbHn5YW2J

The Undertaker is a locker room leader and massively respected by all WWE Superstars. He was even the judge in the wrestler's court which used to be a huge thing back in the days.

Gone are the days when fans didn't know much about the man behind the character as The Undertaker has given several off-character interviews and appearances over the last two years. It would definitely be interesting to hear more from him in a future WWE documentary.

The Last Ride documentary based on The Phenom was highly appreciated by fans and critics all around the globe. It was just surreal to witness and observe him as a human, reflecting upon his health issues and mental well-being.

His appearance at Royal Rumble could be to film some more content for a WWE Network special in the future.

#1 One last hurrah in front of the fans!

Lastly, one can never completely rule out the possibility of The Undertaker returning to the ring for one last run. While the possibility of this seems very low, considering he has stated multiple times over the last year that he is retired for good, one can never say never with pro-wrestling.

Just imagine the Royal Rumble countdown for the No.30 entrant leading to the iconic gong. The minds of thousands of fans in the arena and millions across the world watching on their screens would blow collectively.

The Phenom last wrestled at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles in a cinematic-styled Boneyard match. While the bout in itself was amazing, there were no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Could that urge of having one last hurrah in front of the fans bring him back?

