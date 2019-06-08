5 Things the WWE Universe were wrong about

Is The WWE Universe ever wrong?

The WWE Universe is one of the most opinionated fanbases in the entire world and they absolutely do not hesitate to let the company know that they are upset. Unfortunately for the WWE, however, they do this all the time and over the most simple of things, which makes it hard for the company to please everyone.

And whether the WWE Universe wants to admit or not, which they most likely won't, they are wrong about things all the time! In fact, it's gotten so bad that it seems like fans just complain to have something to do and that only serves to make the overall state of the WWE Universe even more toxic.

With that being said, and the complaining being nonstop at this point, here are five things that the WWE Universe was wrong about. As always, let us know your' thoughts in the comments below and be sure to let us know a few examples of things you think fans are right or wrong about.

#5 WWE not listening to their fans

Does WWE listen to its fans?

The WWE Universe loves to complain about the company never listening to them, but it's becoming more and more of a ridiculous argument every day. In fact, with Seth Rollins now champion, women main eventing WrestleMania 35 and several dream matches occurring over the last couple of months, fans don't have a leg to stand on.

Not only does all this and more prove that WWE does listen to their fans, but also that they have done so to their own detriment. Beyond all that, it shows just how fickle the WWE Universe is and how ready they are to hate on anything that isn't exactly what they want or when they want it.

