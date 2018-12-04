5 Things TNA Did Better Than WWE

Have often out shined WWE

TNA, or Impact Wrestling as they are known, is having a hard time at the moment. In fact, has been having a hard time a lot in recent years, whether it be wrestlers leaving the company, bad business decisions or poor attendance, which has left the company under a lot of criticism. But now and the past, they've had one hell of a roster that have given us some of the greatest matches and moments over the last 16 years.

Now while Impact Wrestling, in my opinion at least, is very entertaining today (and has always been), most fans will tell you it has never been anywhere near as good as WWE. To be honest, I find fault with this. In fact, I think their have been quite a few things in wrestling that Impact has not just been great at doing, but did better than WWE at. And the following are what I think are the top 5.

#5 Invading Faction

Didn't dwindle away

WWE's most notorious Invasion angle will always be the WCW/ECW Alliance angle of 2001. As bad as it was, it doesn't really count as an 'Invading Faction' storyline as they were posing as they were still active companies intending to put WWE out of business and take over WWE's time slots.

WWE's biggest 'Invading Faction' storyline came in 2010, The Nexus. And yes, for a while, it was the hottest thing in wrestling and it's first couple of months were well thought out. However, after the group's big loss at SummerSlam, things went on a bit of a downward spiral and once leader Wade Barrett departed the group and CM Punk took over, the whole thing went to hell and just fizzled out.

Over in TNA Impact Wrestling, these angles have actually fared off a little better. They had a pretty entertaining invasion angle during their first few months of existence back in 2002 when Vince Russo debuted his 'Sports Entertainment X-treme' faction, would had an entertaining few months before it fizzled out, but most notably, TNA had a very well received angle from 2012 - 2013 with the Aces & Eights faction. It was one of the better ideas to come from the Hogan-Bischoff administration.

The group appeared as masked bikers during their first four months in the company. TNA would often used different stand ins including independent stars and various TNA employees in order to protect the identities of the group members. Overall, about half of the unmasking's were leaked out prior, while the other half were legitimate surprises. The group feuded with every big face name including Hulk Hogan, Sting, Kurt Angle, AJ Styles and even a revived Main Event Mafia.

Unlike most faction angles, especially in TNA, this one was given an official proper, fitting and good conclusion when the group was forced to disband on the November 21, 2013 edition of Impact Wrestling.

