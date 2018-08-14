Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 things to expect from SmackDown Live episode 1000

Ali Siddiqui
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
14 Aug 2018

SmackDown Live has been around since April, 1999.

SmackDown is about to approach its 1000th episode. There's no doubt that it's going to be a historic show. We will be a seeing a lot of familiar faces returning, and some amazing video packages highlighting its 19 year journey. Surprises are definitely in store.

If you remember RAW's 1000th episode special, it was an excellent show. Although it featured only a few unforgettable matches, the surprise appearances of our favorite stars from the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras, were a treat to watch.

SmackDown's 1000th Episode is set to air on October 16th, and the hype train has already left the station. Here are 5 things we should expect from SmackDown Live episode 1000.

#1 A trip down nostalgia lane

The Classic SmackDown set during the Ruthless Aggression Era

Over the years, SmackDown has evolved. It went from being a glorified Raw fallout show to being its own separate brand. SmackDown has always been entertaining to watch, so expect many familiar faces to return - Kurt Angle, Theodore Long, Paul Heyman, Edge, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, The Undertaker, etc.

Backstage segments will likely feature appearances by legends and funny segments. We can also expect to hear the classic SmackDown opening themes of the 2000s.

But the expectations don't just stop here. Something even better will be getting to see the classic stage from the Ruthless Aggression era - featuring the trademark fist.

Expectations are high, and we are sure WWE won't disappoint. Whatever ends up happening, a trip down nostalgia lane is guaranteed, and our childhoods will be revisited.

#2 A 3 hour special

AJ Styles
AJ Styles - current stars need time to shine as well

There is more than 19 years worth of history to celebrate, therefore 2 hours isn't enough. Raw has proven this statement true by celebrating almost all of its big shows as 3 hour specials. SmackDown 1000 needs to be 3 hours long as well.

Of course everyone wants to see familiar faces return for one night on SmackDown, but we also need to see the current roster of SmackDown featured heavily during the episode. After all stars like AJ Styles, The Miz, Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, etc. show up every week and make SmackDown an entertaining show.

Balancing the past and the present requires great effort, and an extra hour. A special occasion like this comes once in a very long while, so everyone should get the deserved spotlight.

