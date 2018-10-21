5 things to happen at the go-home Raw episode before WWE Evolution

Raw emanates this week from the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI, and after what transpired during the main event of the show last week, it is safe to say that WWE is definitely planning to shift wrestlers between the two teams.

With Dean currently in a mix of emotions, and in dire need of a change, it makes sense if the shift happens, but it would be too quick if the same happens on this week's episode. With WWE Evolution just around the corner, it is a possibility that the company will put more focus towards the women's division during this week's episode of Raw.

Ronda Rousey cut the most amazing promo on Raw last week, and if you missed it, you missed the most amazing promo to come from the women's division. It was savage, and really tore down Nikki Bella, while it enthralled audiences and they were taken aback by such a powerful promo from Ronda who normally cuts very simple promos.

As reported by Sportskeeda, Paul Heyman was behind this promo, and when the beast on the mic helps you build a promo, you can be rest assured that firecrackers are going to happen in any segment he is involved.

While that was last week, lets take a look at what could transpire during this week's Raw.

#5 Elias feuds with Apollo Crews

Hello, I am Elias!

Elias has been putting on quite the performance on the red brand since he moved from the yellow brand. His promo of 'WWE stands for Walk With Elias' is getting him a lot of fan attention, and it must be noted that despite every week this promo being the same, it doesn't disappoint or feel repetitive.

Dana Brooke left Titus Worldwide, now it seems like Apollo Crews will follow in her footsteps, and we may see him move out of the faction to make a name for himself. If the same is true, there will be no better wrestler to feud with than Elias.

Because Elias is over with the fans, a feud with him will give Apollo the push he deserves.

