5 Things to Watch Out for at WWE Money in the Bank 2018

WWE's annual Money in the Bank event is scheduled for this Sunday, June 17th at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

This is one of the most influential pay-per-views of the year, as the winners of the two titular briefcases will have the power to cash-in for a championship opportunity at any point over the course of the next year.

Fundamentally, this means as soon as that particular man and woman pull down that briefcase, their champion needs to be on the lookout for a potential sneak attack, but even we as audience members need to keep our eyes peeled for signs of a cash-in to come.

On top of this, there are other elements of this event that stand out as key moments, major focal points, surprise swerves and other noteworthy aspects of the show.

Here's a look at five things to pay attention to and watch out for when it comes to Money in the Bank 2018.

#5 Ronda Rousey Quickly Wins the Raw Women's Championship

Ronda Rousey's made Nia Jax tap out quickly before and she may do it again.

You might not want to take a bathroom break when the Raw Women's Championship match between Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey starts, as it may be a rather quick affair.

Rousey is on the card for her name value and to draw attention to the event—something she'll have already accomplished by this point—rather than to put on a clinic in the ring.

For the most part, she's untested as a performer, having only had her one match at WrestleMania, wherein she wasn't expected to do half the work, nor was she against someone twice her size, which is an entirely different type of match.

WWE will likely want to keep this short, so as to avoid showcasing any major flaws in her game, and given the circumstances, it's not going to be a fast match with Jax coming out on top.

Considering we've already seen Rousey be able to put her submission on Jax and make her tap out, there's no intrigue about whether she can do it again, just a matter of how quickly it can go down.

Don't be surprised if this is segment is over in a heartbeat and a new champion is crowned before you can finish your drink.