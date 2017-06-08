5 things Vince McMahon can’t buy

You've got no chance.

Vince loves him some money

Vinnie Mac has been able to outlast pretty much every other big wrestling company that’s ever existed, transforming World Wrestling Entertainment into a global brand of sorts. In doing so, Vince has bought a lot the majority of his competition over the years in addition to acquiring any talent or Superstar that he sees fit to take under his wing.

Unfortunately, and this may seem unlikely to some, there are a few things in this world that not even the boss himself can make his own. Why? There’s a variety of reasons really, but one of the big ones is down to his own arrogance. You see, McMahon didn’t get to where he is today by making friends with everyone he’s ever come into contact with.

Instead, he made a number of ruthless decisions, with every single one of them affecting the entries on this list in one way or another. In that sense, he has nobody to blame but himself, yet the stubbornness of others can also be perceived as a major factor behind some of these points. Either way, everyone on the face of the planet should live by this one motto: don’t cross the boss.

#1 Consistent cheers for Reigns

The bane of Vince’s existence

No matter how badly Vince McMahon tries, Roman Reigns will never be over as a babyface. Not like this. The boat sailed a long time ago, and in all honesty, Vince deserves it considering how unbelievably stubborn he’s been regarding The Big Dog’s progress. Seriously, nobody can convince us that the WM32 and WM33 main events were good ideas.

It all comes down to the refusal to turn Roman heel, which is the kind of decision that can seriously derail the momentum of someone’s career to the point of no return. At this stage in proceedings it seems like the only viable option, and yet at the end of WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, we’ll probably see Reigns triumphing as the almighty hero once again. Yawn.

Let’s head over to the far east.