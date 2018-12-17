5 things Vince McMahon could be seriously planning to say on Raw next week

Today in the feature we're going to take a look at those possible things that CEO of WWE could be seriously thinking to say on Raw after TLC

WWE has recently announced that the Chairman Of The Board is returning next week on Raw probably to shake things around.

Vince McMahon making an appearance at one of the two brands is never a modest deal. Although, many reports have come forth suggesting that Mr. McMahon appearing on Raw after TLC has something to do with Baron Corbin and the General Manager position of Raw, but I think the case might be entirely different.

After all, Vince McMahon can't just appear next week on Raw and disappear thereafter, we can expect him to make a few more appearance on Raw in the coming weeks. So, today in the feature we're going to take a look at those possible things that CEO of WWE could be seriously thinking to say on Raw after TLC.

Let's get started. Shall we?

#5 Announcing the debut of NXT Superstars

This could be one of those plans by which WWE can really hike their ratings

Vince McMahon returning on Raw next week isn't a trifling deal. In fact, it'll be one of those episodes of Raw that can't be missed. Vince McMahon's return already promises to be a huge surprise and he could be introducing some of his chosen NXT superstars to the Raw brand.

And as far as I know, it could be anyone, Shayna Baszler, The Undisputed ERA or someone else. And introducing some NXT superstars exclusively to the Raw brand is one of the substantial changes that the brand desperately needs now.

And by adding yellow brand's superstars to the red brand will be a smart move be seeing the slump ratings of the brand week after week.

Hopefully, this could be one of those plans by which WWE can really hike their ratings, after all, WrestleMania season is right around the corner.

