5 things Vince McMahon must do after AEW Double or Nothing

Something must be done by Vince McMahon

Even before Double or Nothing aired on PPV on May 25th, many wrestling fans believed that AEW was not only the second coming of WCW, but it would be the new franchise that will finally bring competition to WWE after many years of the industry being a monopoly.

For years, WWE has had the biggest and most influential hand in the wrestling industry. It was only over the last few years where a series of alternate options started popping up. As a result, wrestlers realized that WWE wasn't the only option monetarily.

Now, they not only have a big option in AEW, but they have one that will seemingly offer more creative freedom. Double or Nothing as a PPV delivered in a big way, so much so that more people now fully believe that the company has what it takes become legitimate competitors to WWE.

One thing is for sure, Vince McMahon and WWE won't sit silently. Here are five things they must do to hit back at All Elite Wrestling.

#5. Have Brock Lesnar fail his Money in the Bank cash in

A bad, bad decision

Money in the Bank was by no means a bad PPV. In fact, it was easily the best WWE PPV of 2019 and all went well with it...up until the end. Giving Brock Lesnar the Money in the Bank briefcase seemed like the most unnecessary decision.

Sure, it was unpredictable, but not in a good way. The fact of the matter is that people are sick of seeing Brock Lesnar in the World title scene. For two long reigns through the span of two years, Lesnar held the Universal Championship hostage for all but two months.

It's time for WWE to pull off another swerve and have him fail his cash in. It'll instantly bring back interest.

