5 biggest surprises from AEW Double or Nothing

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 7.19K // 26 May 2019, 10:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jon Moxley is All Elite!

All Elite Wrestling hosted their first official Pay-Per-View "Double or Nothing" on May 25th. It was met with a lot of fanfare and hype prior to the event, with many believing beforehand that it would finally be the answer to WWE as a competitor in the pro wrestling industry.

Also read: 5 options for Jon Moxley at All Elite Wrestling

And from the look of things...they were right to believe that. All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing delivered on pretty much all fronts. It was initially called a glorified indy show with great production value, but it turned out to be a lot more than just that.

It's incredible how time just flew despite it being a four-hour PPV and it didn't feel like a single moment was wasted. More than anything, AEW really went out of the box with the unpredictability element - something that people really crave in an era of predictable wrestling from the likes of WWE.

The best part is how AEW went out of their way to surprise us on more than one occasion. Here are the biggest surprises from Double or Nothing.

#5. Bret Hart's appearance

Bret Hart is a believer

One of the major shocks of the night was the appearance of the legendary Bret "The Hitman" Hart. When the announcer shouted "The best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be", fans instantly rose to their feet in a roar of approval.

It was surreal to see Bret Hart, who was last seen in the WWE Hall of Fame, appear and present the All Elite Wrestling World Championship. He called out Adam "Hangman" Page, who is the de-facto #1 contender (along with Chris Jericho) for the title.

Then, there was a confrontation with MJF that saw the involvement of Jungle Boy and Jimmy Havoc too. Unfortunately, The Hitman reportedly tripped and fell off stage on the way back. We hope he's healthy!

1 / 5 NEXT