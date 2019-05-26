×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 options for Jon Moxley in All Elite Wrestling

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
2.08K   //    26 May 2019, 10:01 IST


He's here!
He's here!

Well, with All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing PPV officially in the books, it certainly lived up to the hype and more, it could be argued. The biggest rumours heading into AEW's Double or Nothing was the potential debut of Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley or even CM Punk.

While CM Punk's return was all but forgone thanks to him addressing it, Jon Moxley isn't exactly known to be social media-savvy. He did take to Twitter a few weeks ago to reveal the return of the "Jon Moxley" persona, leading to a lot of speculation.

Most importantly, the dice on the video showed the numbers "2" and "5", indicating May 25th - the date of Double or Nothing. Moxley did show up after the main event, where Chris Jericho defeated Kenny Omega clean.

He went through the crowd and took out both Omega and Jericho, making a statement in a BIG WAY. With all eyes on Moxley and All Elite Wrestling, here are the five best options for him.

#5. Being the face of AEW

Jon Moxley could get the spotlight
Jon Moxley could get the spotlight

Jon Moxley may have the chance of stardom that he never had at WWE. Sure, he was one of the top 5 most pushed superstars in WWE while he was there, but it was very clear that he was never looked at as the #1 guy in the franchise.

While it would be a no-brainer to make Kenny Omega the eventual face of the franchise, Jericho beating Omega clean seemed to indicate that The Cleaner won't be occupying that top spot just yet.

Obviously, he will be a consistently featured top star, but Cody Rhodes, Tony Khan and AEW might take a chance on Jon Moxley by allowing him to portray an entirely different persona. It could do wonders!

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) Chris Jericho Dean Ambrose
Advertisement
5 reasons why Jon Moxley will go to All Elite Wrestling
RELATED STORY
5 perfect options for Jon Moxley after WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Potential Opponents for Jon Moxley in AEW 
RELATED STORY
AEW Double or Nothing: 5 Surprises that Could Happen; Jon Moxley, CM Punk & more show up
RELATED STORY
AEW Double or Nothing: 5 Things that prove that Jon Moxley is showing up to compete  
RELATED STORY
Jon Moxley: 5 clear indications which prove that Dean Ambrose is joining AEW
RELATED STORY
Jon Moxley & AEW Double or Nothing: 4 biggest questions that need answering
RELATED STORY
Will Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley show up at AEW Double or Nothing?
RELATED STORY
5 things that will make All Elite Wrestling's Double Or Nothing wonderful
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Top AEW personnel drops big hint AEW signing Jon Moxley
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us