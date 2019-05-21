×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 WWE superstars who are being paid to do nothing

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
4.92K   //    21 May 2019, 21:12 IST

EC3 was doomed from the start, but nobody knew it
EC3 was doomed from the start, but nobody knew it

WWE is the juggernaut of Sports Entertainment/Pro wrestling. It's the pinnacle of the industry and was at one point a monopoly in the business. While there's always going to be news about ratings going down, one fact remains the same through the years - the company is making more money than ever.

Also read: 5 things you missed at Money in the Bank 2019

For those criticising WWE for moving to PG in 2008, just look at the revenue now. It's off the charts, and it's literally come to a point where they sign people just so that other competitors can't have them.

With All Elite Wrestling being a major threat that's approaching, it has been rumoured that WWE has offered to pay double if AEW approaches a superstar. Money is clearly not an issue because developmental contracts are worth tens of thousands of dollars a year. They have many trainees from across the globe and plenty of superstars on the main roster.

The issue is that many of them are underutilised and essentially spend most of their time in catering and on the sidelines. Here are five superstars who are now essentially being paid to do nothing.

#5. Tyler Breeze

Tyler Breeze deserves better
Tyler Breeze deserves better

Tyler Breeze may be the most underutilised star in WWE, especially if you've seen his work in NXT. However, he's probably the most utilised superstar on the list, regularly working Main Event tapings and even jumping over to NXT house shows.

Despite this, if you look at the talent that he has, he's essentially doing nothing. We're not saying that he should be a main eventer, but he could be a solid upper midcarder if given the chance.

Breeze is also a workhorse, and the fact that he's doing nothing makes it infuriating for many WWE fans who have followed him for a long time.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Tyler Breeze EC3
Advertisement
5 current WWE Superstars who get paid for doing virtually nothing
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who are also geniuses
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars Who Will Likely Receive A Massive Push When Triple H Takes Over
RELATED STORY
5 current WWE Superstars massively undervalued by fans
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars Who Are Also Real-Life Superheroes
RELATED STORY
6 WWE Superstars who were almost fired before going on to become champions
RELATED STORY
10 WWE superstars who are being severely underutilized by the company
RELATED STORY
5 former WWE Superstars who are in way better shape today
RELATED STORY
6 WWE Superstars who died before 40
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who were unpopular backstage
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us