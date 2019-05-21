5 WWE superstars who are being paid to do nothing

EC3 was doomed from the start, but nobody knew it

WWE is the juggernaut of Sports Entertainment/Pro wrestling. It's the pinnacle of the industry and was at one point a monopoly in the business. While there's always going to be news about ratings going down, one fact remains the same through the years - the company is making more money than ever.

For those criticising WWE for moving to PG in 2008, just look at the revenue now. It's off the charts, and it's literally come to a point where they sign people just so that other competitors can't have them.

With All Elite Wrestling being a major threat that's approaching, it has been rumoured that WWE has offered to pay double if AEW approaches a superstar. Money is clearly not an issue because developmental contracts are worth tens of thousands of dollars a year. They have many trainees from across the globe and plenty of superstars on the main roster.

The issue is that many of them are underutilised and essentially spend most of their time in catering and on the sidelines. Here are five superstars who are now essentially being paid to do nothing.

#5. Tyler Breeze

Tyler Breeze deserves better

Tyler Breeze may be the most underutilised star in WWE, especially if you've seen his work in NXT. However, he's probably the most utilised superstar on the list, regularly working Main Event tapings and even jumping over to NXT house shows.

Despite this, if you look at the talent that he has, he's essentially doing nothing. We're not saying that he should be a main eventer, but he could be a solid upper midcarder if given the chance.

Breeze is also a workhorse, and the fact that he's doing nothing makes it infuriating for many WWE fans who have followed him for a long time.

