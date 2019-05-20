5 things you missed at Money in the Bank 2019

An eerie message sent

WWE Money in the Bank 2019 is in the books and we have a lot more positives to talk about than the negatives. The PPV proved to be the best of 2019, bar none. Perhaps only the Royal Rumble PPV came close in terms of quality.

Otherwise, this felt like a real WrestleMania. From great matches to great moments to storyline progression, the PPV had fans hooked from start to finish. Of course, we have to address the elephant in the room - Brock Lesnar becoming Mr. Money in the Bank.

While fans are understandably not happy about the decision, we'd suggest you wait for it to play out and see what happens. The PPV itself was so good that it left little to complain about.

There were quite a few things that fans had missed out on during MITB. Here are five of them.

#5. All but two matches had referee botches

Charlotte Flair won the SmackDown Women's title

You read that right. Every single match on the card except for the WWE Championship match between Kofi Kingston & Kevin Owens and the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match featured the referees botching in some form or the other.

Admittedly, the Rey Mysterio-Samoa Joe match was a worked botch from the referee, but apart from that, WWE's men in stripes seemed to have an off-day despite the magic produced in the ring.

Every other match featured the referee making incorrect counts, overlooking the shoulders being above the mat and more. The Miz's steel cage match, for example, saw Shane McMahon grab the ropes to break The Miz's near-winning pin.

Here's the problem - it was a No DQ match and inside the steel cage, holding the ropes means nothing. While we understand that it's only human to make errors, it's certainly bizarre that this night featured so many of them.

