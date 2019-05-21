5 reasons why 3 new 24/7 champions were crowned on RAW

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 2.48K // 21 May 2019, 09:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mick Foley introduced the 24/7 championship

In case you missed it, the new championship that Mick Foley introduced was something known as the "WWE 24/7 Championship". It works under the same concept as the Hardcore Championship, just under a different name.

But let's explain what exactly the title is and what the stipulations are: The title can be held by any superstar on any roster, whether it's RAW, SmackDown, 205 Live, NXT or even NXT: UK.

The most important rule is this: The title is on the line at all times - anywhere and everywhere. As long as a refere is around to make the count, the title can change hands. Whether it's in the parking lot, in the ring or anywhere else, only a referee's presence is required to make a match.

Titus O' Neil became the inaugural champion, with Robert Roode pinning him less than a minute later to become the new 24/7 champion. After a chase by the midcard roster, R-Truth helped Robert Roode escape, only to pin him for the title himself. He's now taken it to SmackDown Live, where more title changes are expected.

Here's why the title changed hands thrice on the first night!

#5 To establish the unpredictability of it

The major reason behind the title is to add an element of unpredictability to it. That's why on the very first night of the title being introduced, it changed hands multiple times. WWE needed to clearly establish that this is basically like a wildcard title in itself, in that it can literally change hands at any given moment.

Naturally, to establish that, they had multiple changes in a night. It's just to prove that with the level of competition, pretty much anything can happen with the title. It's going to be interesting to see, because fans wouldn't want unpredictability to become predictable.

1 / 5 NEXT