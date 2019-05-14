5 WWE superstars who might quietly leave the company in 2019

Sasha Banks has been the subject of multiple reports

WWE is in a very interesting position in 2019. There was a period of time when they were the only financially viable option for a pro wrestler, who would otherwise be making little money in other promotions.

Thankfully, that time is long gone and wrestlers now have more options than ever, whether it's NJPW, ROH, the Independent scene or even the much-anticipated next competitor of WWE - All Elite Wrestling.

With that, superstars now have a lot more options than before and this instantly gives WWE lesser leverage and power on superstars. As a result, there are constantly reports about unhappy superstars requesting their release from WWE.

It has less to do with money and championships and more to do with creative satisfaction. For that reason and others, there are going to be multiple superstars in 2019 who depart. Some will cause a lot of buzz, while some may quietly depart WWE. Here are five superstars who belong to the latter category.

#5. Luke Harper

Luke Harper requested his release from WWE but was denied

Luke Harper undoubtedly belongs to the category of top 5 most underutilised stars in WWE. He has a unique look, is a great in-ring worker and is passionate about the business like few others are.

Unfortunately, he's found himself in a bad situation in 2019. He requested his release due to creative dissatisfaction, but unlike others, that release wasn't granted to him. It got worse because WWE froze his contract for the months that he was out injured.

This means that he'll likely be held till November 2019 without being utilised at all. This is frustrating beyond belief for someone like Harper who likes to perform in front of audiences.

Either way, it means that he's probably going to leave the company quietly in hopes that it'll be on good terms.

